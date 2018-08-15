Son of GOP Rep. Goodlatte Calls Peter Strzok a ‘Patriot,’ Blasts His Father

The son of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) blasted his father on Twitter following the firing of former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Strzok was still employed by the bureau until his termination last Friday.

He was an integral part of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the start of what would later become Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Bobby Goodlatte tweeted that he’s embarrassmed of his father’s “grandstanding” during last month’s hearing, and that it “ruined” Strzok’s career.

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress. Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

The elder Goodlatte grilled Strzok during the July 12 hearing after Strzok was subpoenaed to testify over anti-Trump texts he sent to Lisa Page, his former co-worker and lover, using his FBI phone. – READ MORE

He cheated on his wife, and the Left gave him a quarter-million dollars.

A GoFundMe page for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok has raised just shy of $400,000 for his legal expenses in just one day. Donations continue to pour in for Strzok, who sent tons of anti-Trump text messages to his colleague and mistress, Lisa Page.

It seems that the roughly 10,00 donors hate President Trump so much that they are willing to enable the infidelity of this philanderer because they like his politics. The women in question have not been so lucky.

No legal fund has been set up for Page, though she remains at the FBI and seems to be cooperating with congressional investigators. More egregious still, no money has been sent to Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman. – READ MORE

This post has be edited by TruePundit.com to update the current total money raised.