WATCH: President Trump Gets Standing Ovation While Defending ‘Innocent Human Life’ at National Prayer Breakfast

During the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump expanded on comments that he made during the State of the Union address and got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: "As part of our commitment to building a just and loving society, we must build a culture that cherishes the dignity and sanctity of innocent human life." pic.twitter.com/xbKWV0jq9z — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 7, 2019

Standing ovation at the Prayer Breakfast when @realDonaldTrump says “All children – born and unborn- are made in the holy image of God.” pic.twitter.com/AWwG3lZThu — Aaron Baer (@aarbaer) February 7, 2019

President Trump gets standing ovation at National Prayer Breakfast when he says every life, born and unborn, is sacred…. pic.twitter.com/Xa7IZY5S0w — Barbara Sharp (@bsharp7) February 7, 2019

The president has been very outspoken about his pro-life beliefs and continued to speak out on them.

“We must build a culture that cherishes dignity and sanctity of innocent human life,” Trump said. “All children, born and unborn, are made in the holy image of God. Every life is sacred, and every soul is a precious gift from heaven.” – READ MORE