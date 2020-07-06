WATCH: Potential Biden VP Pick Tammy Duckworth Signals Openness To Tearing Down Statues Of Founding Fathers

Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth says she’s open to tearing down statues of George Washington. pic.twitter.com/ifL8rbxUau — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 5, 2020

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, signaled on Sunday that she was open to tearing down statues of some of America’s founding fathers.

“Senator, I know that you support change in the name of military bases named after Confederate leaders,” CNN’s Dana Bash said. “But there are leaders like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson who were slave owners, and some people are demanding that their monuments come down, too. So, in your view, where does it end? Should statues, for example, of George Washington come down?”

“Well, let me just say that we should start off by having a national dialogue on it at some point,” Duckworth responded. – READ MORE

