LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 7.7.20

Armed Protesters in Atlanta Surrounded a Family’s Car, then Shot 8-Year-Old Girl Inside “Multiple Times” – An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed on the Fourth of July after at least two people in a crowd of armed people opened fire on a car she was riding in near a flash point of recent protests in Atlanta, authorities said Sunday.

Police identified the girl as Secoriea Turner, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice during an emotional news conference Sunday with the girl’s grief-stricken mother. – READ MORE

Stanford Doc: COVID Fatality Rate For People Under 45 Is “Almost 0%” – Stanford University’s disease prevention chairman slammed using statewide lockdown measures as a response to the coronavirus, saying they were implemented based on bad data and inaccurate modeling.

“There are already more than 50 studies that have presented results on how many people in different countries and locations have developed antibodies to the virus,” Dr. John Ioannidis said during a recent interview with Greek Reporter. – READ MORE

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Blames Guns, Coronavirus For City’s Spike In Violence –Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, had an odd explanation for the gun violence gripping the city Sunday, suggesting that lax gun laws and coronavirus-related lockdowns were largely to blame for the spike in shootings, which has left at least four children dead and dozens of Chicago residents wounded.

Speaking to a press conference, Lightfoot said the violence problem is “complicated,” according to the Washington Examiner. – READ MORE

COVID-19 Close To Losing Its Epidemic Status In The US, According To The CDC –Coronavirus deaths in the country have nearly reached a level where the virus will cease to qualify as an epidemic under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules, the federal agency reported on Friday.

The CDC qualifies a disease outbreak as an “epidemic” if the number of deaths attributable to the disease exceeds a certain percentage of total deaths per week. That threshold for pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19 fluctuates slightly depending on the time of year, ranging from around 7% at the height of flu season to around 5% during less virulent months. – READ MORE

Survey: 8-in-10 Police Officers Would Not Recommend Becoming a Cop – About 8-in-10 police officers of about 10,000 surveyed this week said they would not recommend becoming an officer to their son or daughter.

A survey conducted and published by Calibre Press/PoliceOne finds that the overwhelming majority — more than 80 percent — of police officers said they would not encourage a loved one to become an officer. Just 7.5 percent of police officers said they would recommend the job. – READ MORE

Michigan Passes Controversial Bill To Microchip Humans Voluntarily “To Protect Their Privacy” – The Michigan House of Representatives has passed a controversial bill to microchip humans voluntarily in the state under the guise of protecting their privacy. The Microchip Protection Act would allow Michigan employers to use microchipping of their workers with their consent. However, research has shown that RFID transponders causes cancer.

The plan to microchip humans is sponsored by Rep. Bronna Kahle under the guise of protecting the privacy of workers. The stated objective of the bill is that it will protect the privacy rights of Michigan workers and promote further growth for job providers as it relates to microchipping – a cutting-edge technology on the rise that increases workplace efficiency. – READ MORE

‘Sad’: Grassley Predicts Durham Probe Will Not Lead to Prosecutions Until After the Election – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) says he believes an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe will not lead to indictments until after the November election.

And according to him, that would be too late. – READ MORE

