WATCH: Police Tackle Liberal Protester Who Rushed the Stage at Sean Spicer Event

It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome — and, as I see it, it turns otherwise mild-mannered people into, well, something else entirely.

One of these actually folks stormed the stage at a Thursday night conference at which Sean Spicier was speaking.

The man screamed about “Nazis” for a bit — before cops tackled and removed him.

“Multiple protesters disrupted a Thursday night event at Northeastern Illinois University featuring discussions” with former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile — as Campus Reform reported. – READ MORE