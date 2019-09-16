Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplices are protected from federal charges in Florida

Alleged accomplices of Jeffrey Epstein cannot be federally prosecuted in Florida, after a U.S. District Judge ruled Monday to keep a secret non-prosecution agreement intact, following Epstein’s death.

The agreement was negotiated between the U.S. Attorney in Miami and Epstein’s attorneys in secret more than a decade ago, keeping Epstein and named/unnamed co-conspirators from being federally prosecuted in Florida.

In February, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled previously that federal prosecutors in Florida violated a victims’ rights law when they failed to inform a group of women, who say they were sexually abused by Epstein, about the 2008 deal. Judge Marra’s next step was to decide what the alleged victims should receive in return for that violation of their rights. Attorneys for the victims wanted Epstein’s alleged accomplices to be federally charged in Florida, among other remedies.

The judge ruled Monday the government would not do that, as it was not authorized by the law, and in the wake of Epstein’s death, the non prosecution agreement argument became moot.

He also said the victims are not owed any money for the violation of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. Judge Marra said he felt that while prosecutors, including former US Labor Secretary Alex Acosta violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, they “did not act in bad faith.” – READ MORE