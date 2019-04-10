WATCH: People Slam Trump’s Immigration Comments — But They’re Actually Obama’s

People were quick to slam former President Barack Obama’s comments promoting cultural assimilation when presented under the guise that they were President Donald Trump’s.

Obama said at a town hall Saturday: “If you’re going to have a coherent, cohesive society, then everybody has to have some agreed upon rules. It’s not racist to say if you’re going to be here then you should learn the language of the country you just arrived at.”

Some believed that assimilation was necessary, but three women The Daily Caller News Foundation surveyed in Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown were opposed to the “racist” idea that one must learn English if they come to the U.S.

“English isn’t even the dominant language in the world,” one woman said.

