Majority Of Democrats Don’t Care About Biden’s Touching Problem

A majority of Democrats do not think former Vice President Joe Biden should be counted out as a 2020 candidate, despite multiple allegations of inappropriate touching.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, half of the Democrats asked, said the allegations against Biden would not make them change their votes. Meanwhile, 29 percent of Democratic voters said the allegations would make them less likely to vote for the former Vice President.

The poll showed only 14 percent of Democrats are “much less likely” to vote for Biden.

Biden has been accused by multiple people of unwanted touching and touching them inappropriately, causing him to release a statement and a video, apologizing for making people feel uncomfortable.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” Biden said in a statement on March 31.

The poll was conducted between April 5-7 and surveyed 1,992 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percent.

