WATCH: Pence Blasts 2020 Democrats for ‘Hard to Watch’ Debate While Stumping for Trump

Vice President Mike Pence had some choice words to describe the candidates from the second round of the Democratic primary debates that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While stumping for President Donald Trump in Georgia on Friday, the vice president warned that the “progress” made by the Trump administration could see its end with just “one bad day in 2020” before taking aim at the recent debate, calling it “kind of hard to watch.”

He also blasted the 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates as “standing so far to the left” that he thought the debate stage itself was going to topple over.

"I mean, all you have to do is look at that debate that took place this last week," the vice president said. "Y'all watch that debate? I mean it was kind of hard to watch. Those people were standing so far on the left, I thought that stage was going to flip over."