Union boss warns 2020 Dems: You can’t count on workers’ votes

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka didn’t mince words during a closed-door meeting with representatives of Democratic presidential candidates ahead of Wednesday night’s primary debate, warning 2020 hopefuls not to count on union votes “simply because you have a ‘D’ next to your name.”

The Huffington Post reported that aides “from the entire field” of Democratic White House contenders were in attendance when Trumka told the group that while workers have traditionally supported candidates on the left, they best not take union interests for granted.

“It’s time to do better,” Trumka said. “I believe you can. I believe you will. But you can’t offer campaign rhetoric or count on workers’ votes simply because you have a ‘D’ next to your name.”

The union boss — who represents a federation of 55 unions — added, “We are caught in a web of century-old labor laws that prioritize unchecked corporate greed over all else. We can blame this White House all we want. But this isn’t new. – READ MORE