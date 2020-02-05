WATCH: Pelosi Violates Protocol By Refusing To Announce Trump Properly at SOTU; Rips Up Speech

On Tuesday, House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) broke tradition when she refused to announce President Donald Trump properly before the State of the Union address.

Protocol, as decades of past SOTU addresses show, is for the House Speaker to announce the president by noting that it is their “high privilege and distinct honor” to do so:

“Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States.”

Imagine the outrage and meltdown if Nancy Pelosi was a Republican. pic.twitter.com/x0i8OAdwyk — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 5, 2020

Instead, Pelosi merely announced President Trump: “Members of Congress, the President of the United States.”

As recently as 2015, during then-President Barack Obama’s SOTU address, then-House Speaker John Boehner announced Mr. Obama: “Members of congress, I have the high privilege and the distinct honor to present to you, the President of the United States.” – READ MORE