WATCH: Democrats Refuse To Applaud Young Black Girl Who Receives Scholarship

Numerous Democrats appeared to not celebrate a fourth-grade black girl who received a scholarship on Tuesday night from President Donald Trump during the State of the Union Address.

“The next step forward in building an inclusive society is making sure that every young American gets a great education and the opportunity to achieve the American Dream,” Trump said. “Yet, for too long, countless American children have been trapped in failing government schools. To rescue these students, 18 States have created school choice in the form of Opportunity Scholarships.”

Another stunning but unsurprising moment from Democrats during the #SOTU. Democrats remain seated as President Trump awards an “opportunity scholarship” to 4th grader pic.twitter.com/BdTa4B64a5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2020

“The programs are so popular, that tens of thousands of students remain on waiting lists,” Trump continued. “One of those students is Janiyah Davis, a fourth grader from Philadelphia. Janiyah’s mom Stephanie is a single parent. She would do anything to give her daughter a better future. But last year, that future was put further out of reach when Pennsylvania’s Governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice for 50,000 children.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Rapid Response Director Steve Guest noticed that many Democrats did not celebrate the touching moment.