WATCH: Pelosi Gets Testy as She Struggles to Explain Why She Ignored Coronavirus in Favor of Sham Impeachment

In her older age, she’s gotten very antagonistic and quick-tempered in a very irrational sort of way – kind of like Joe Biden. You almost wonder if there are some cognitive issues at work with her as well.

Unhinged: Nancy Pelosi claims she knew about the coronavirus threat and defends her prioritizing of impeachment while President Trump put travel restrictions on China and established a coronavirus task forcehttps://t.co/O2rYjf28nF pic.twitter.com/iPlB1ojaGZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2020

Pelosi was speaking with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC about how she focused on impeachment, not Coronavirus. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --