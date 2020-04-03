WATCH: Pelosi Gets Testy as She Struggles to Explain Why She Ignored Coronavirus in Favor of Sham Impeachment

Pelosi is no longer that measured politician.

In her older age, she’s gotten very antagonistic and quick-tempered in a very irrational sort of way – kind of like Joe Biden. You almost wonder if there are some cognitive issues at work with her as well.

Pelosi was speaking with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC about how she focused on impeachment, not Coronavirus. – READ MORE

