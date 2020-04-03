Ocasio-Cortez says illegal aliens pay as much in taxes as ‘anyone else,’ calls Republicans cruel for preventing assistance to them

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) excoriated the government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic and claimed that children in the U.S. were attending schools funded by taxes paid by illegal aliens.

“Yes, undocumented people pay taxes. Undocumented people pay billions of dollars in taxes every year. We send our kids to public school on the taxes that undocumented people pay,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“So there is not cash assistance for the undocumented, you have to have a Social Security number,” Ocasio-Cortez explained.

“So um, so some of these state programs are eligible for you if you are undocumented,” she concluded, “but what just passed here in the CARE act very cruelly cut out undocumented people, despite the fact that they pay into the system just as much as anyone else.”

Critics of these kinds of claims point out that although illegal aliens do indeed pay taxes in various forms, they also place an enormous burden on social services, with some estimates running into more than $100 billion per year. – READ MORE

