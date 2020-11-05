WATCH: Pelosi Blasts CNN Reporter for Asking When She’ll Leave Speakership

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) criticized a CNN reporter on Election Day when he asked about her promise to resign the speakership in 2022.

"With all due respect to you and the organization you represent, that's the least important question you could ask today," Pelosi told CNN's Manu Raju Tuesday. "One of these days I'll let you know what my plans are—when it is appropriate and it matters. It doesn't matter right now."

