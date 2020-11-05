Michigan County Clerk: We’ve Got ‘Apparently Skewed Results’

On Wednesday morning, a county clerk’s office in Michigan released a statement in which they asserted there had been “skewed results” in the county. Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy’s office said in a statement:

Early this morning, the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy, became aware of apparently skewed results in the Unofficial Election Result tabulations. Since then, the Clerk’s Office has been reviewing the results and the multiple redundancies to search out any possible discrepancies. Staff is currently working with township officials and with Election Source, the company that provides the voting software programs and hardware. “By this afternoon, we expect to have a clear answer and a clear plan of action addressing any issue,” said Sheryl Guy, Antrim County Clerk. “Until then, we are asking all interested parties to bear with us while we get to the bottom of this.” Further information will be released as it becomes available throughout the day.

“Early morning unofficial results showed single-digit returns in the presidential race for Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump in townships like Chestonia, Echo, Helena and Torch Lake with 65 to 80 percent reporting,” the Record-Eagle reported.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Tom McMillin, a former state lawmaker from Oakland County and a member of the State Board of Education, saw irregularities in the Antrim County vote totals on Tuesday night. – READ MORE

