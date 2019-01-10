WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Illegal Immigrants ‘More American’ Than Trump Supporters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) Responded To President Donald Trump’s Oval Office Address Tuesday Evening, Claiming Illegal Immigrants “act More American” Than Proponents Of Strong Border Security.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Ocasio-Cortez accused President Trump of holding the paychecks of furloughed government workers “hostage” to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a proposal the self-avowed Democrat-socialist described as a “campaign fantasy.”

“In the actual address, there was falsehood after falsehood and we have to make sure that we get our facts straight. Everyday immigrants commit crimes at a far lower rate than native-born Americans,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And not only that but the women and children on that border that are trying to seek refuge and seek opportunity in the United States of America with nothing but the shirt on their backs are acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the shutdown and Trump's address: "The women and children on the border seeking refuge and opportunity in the U.S. with nothing but the shirt on their backs are acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be." pic.twitter.com/VrJcEEmyLW — Axios (@axios) January 9, 2019