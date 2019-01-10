Levin Blasts Schumer-Pelosi Response to Trump: ‘Pathological Liars’ Have ‘Done Nothing’ for Border Security in 40 Years

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin said Democratic leaders Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are “pathological liars” and have done nothing constructive for immigration or border control policy in nearly “half a century.”

Levin said President Trump gave an “outstanding speech” on the importance of the wall and solid border security policy Tuesday night.

However, he said Schumer and Pelosi achieved the opposite.

Levin said that the two leaders have been in Congress for decades with little accomplishment to show for themselves in this regard.

Schumer began his term on Capitol Hill as a congressman in 1981, and later the Senate after defeating popular Republican Sen. Alfonse “Al” D’Amato in 1998. Schumer’s House seat was filled by his then-longtime aide, Anthony Weiner.

Pelosi was first elected in 1987 as the endorsed successor of Rep. Sala Burton (D-Calif.).

Levin said the two Democrats and their caucus successfully “fooled” every Republican president from Ronald Reagan through George W. Bush.

“ are part of the scam artists. They get amnesty, legalization, citizenship — and never secure the border,” Levin said. – READ MORE