WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Denounce Brutal Dictator Nicolas Maduro

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refused to denounce brutal Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro on Monday when asked by a reporter and instead used the opportunity to attack a member of the Trump administration.

When asked, Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to denounce Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/CEDpiSRHhn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 4, 2019

“The Trump administration is pressuring Maduro to step down after a re-election widely considered a scam that circumvented the Venezuelan constitution,” The Free Beacon reported. “The United States and dozens of other countries have backed Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, as the country’s rightful interim president and condemned Maduro as a dictator.”

“As a Democratic Socialist, I’m wondering what are your thoughts on the Venezuelan crisis that’s happening right now and if you would denounce the Maduro regime?” a reporter asked.

“Yeah, so, I think that, that this is absolutely a complex issue,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “I think it’s important that, uh, that we approach this very carefully. One I am, um, myself just like anyone else who is absolutely concerned with the humanitarian crises that’s happening and I think it’s important that any solution that we have centers the Venezuelan people and centers the democracy of Venezuelan people first.” – READ MORE