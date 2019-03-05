Green New Deal Sponsor AOC Spent $29,000 on Rideshare Services

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny), The Self-described Democratic Socialist Who Sponsored The “green New Deal” Legislation In The House, Reportedly Spent More Than $29,000 On Gas-guzzling Rideshare Services.

Although the freshman Democrat lawmaker hawked the legislation with a goal of “full transition off fossil fuels and zero greenhouse gases” over ten years, her campaign spent $29,365.70 on ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft between May 2017 and December 2018, according to federal filings obtained by the New York Post.

Her campaign spent the money on ridesharing services even though her campaign headquarters in Elmhurst, Queens, is within close walking distance to the 7 train.

Frequent use of these gas-guzzling vehicles behind the ridesharing services cause an increase in carbon dioxide emissions, a type of greenhouse gas which, according to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), warms the planet by keeping heat in the Earth’s atmosphere. These carbon dioxide emissions often come from car tailpipes.

According to federal filings, the Ocasio-Cortez campaign made 1,049 transactions with ridesharing services. Of the listed transactions, 505 of them were just for Uber.