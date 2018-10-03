WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Proves She Has No Idea What Congress Does

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed her extreme lack of knowledge about the basic roles of the three branches of the federal government during a speech on Monday, suggesting that after she is “inaugurated” into office that she will begin signing bills into law.

“After being spurned over, and over, and over again, short-changed on healthcare, short-changed on criminal justice, short-changed on education, there’s a lot of folks who don’t want to believe anymore,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And that’s why what we have accomplished is such an immense responsibility. It is a responsibility.”- READ MORE

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday suggested that adopting universal Medicare would actually boost the economy and put more money in Americans’ pockets, despite studies putting the cost of such a venture at tens of trillions of dollars.

Her comments came days after far-left progressives suffered a series of losses in major races in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo soundly defeated upstart “resistance” candidate Cynthia Nixon. Despite having Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement, Nixon lost in Ocasio-Cortez’s district by thirty percentage points.

“One of the things that we need to realize when we look at something like ‘Medicare for all — ‘Medicare for all’ would save the American people a very large amount of money,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The New York Democratic congressional nominee continued: “What we see as well is that these systems are not just ‘pie-in-the-sky.’ Many of them are accomplished by every modern civilized democracy in the western world.”

Host Jake Tapper noted that according to “left-leaning” analysts, Ocasio-Cortez’s plan for universal Medicare would end up costing more than $30 trillion dollars, even after factoring in the sweeping tax hikes that would offset the expense by only roughly $2 trillion.

One study, released in July by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposed ‘Medicare for all’ solution would increase government health care spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, and require historic tax increases. – READ MORE