Campaign Estimates 20,000 Trump Supporters at Massive Overflow Rally in Tennessee

President Donald Trump Drew Another Massive Overflow Crowd At His Rally In Johnson City, Tennessee On Monday.

Trump’s new campaign manager Brad Parscale estimated that there were 20,000 people at the rally — 7,000 inside the arena, 2,000 in the overflow room, and thousands outside.

“Big numbers!” he exclaimed on Twitter.

Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee said 92,000 had requested tickets to the event. Some supporters arrived Sunday night to stake their position in the line. – READ MORE

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said about 20,000 supporters of President Donald Trump were unable to attend his political rally because the crowd was so big.

“Do you know we had to turn away about 20,000 people or something who could not get into the stadium to be here tonight and see this man,” Hawley said during the rally with Trump. “It’s unbelievable.”

Hawley recalled that Trump told him to host a political rally at the biggest stadium possible and he would fill it.

“I have to confess. I let him down a little bit,” he said.

Hawley is challenging Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill in the 2018 midterm elections. – READ MORE