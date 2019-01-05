 

WATCH: Obnoxious CNN Reporter Gets Mic Taken Away After Shouting At Trump

A White House aide was forced to take the mic away from CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins on Friday after she repeatedly shouted at President Donald Trump after he answered her questions.

WATCH (full exchange):

Collins came under fire last year after multiple homophobic tweets were discovered on her Twitter account. – READ MORE

