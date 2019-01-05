Pelosi Excuses Profane Call for Impeachment: ‘Nothing Worse Than the President Has Said’

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) distanced herself from controversial comments made by newly-elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), she also appeared to excuse them by comparing Tlaib’s words to the president’s.
During a town hall on MSNBC, Pelosi defended Tlaib’s words — which described President Donald Trump as a “motherf**ker” — as “freedom of speech.”
Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming
“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019
According to NBC News, she noted that she would have a “generational” disagreement with those words but wasn’t in the “censorship business.”
“I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language, I don’t establish any language standards for my colleagues,” she said, “but I don’t think it’s anything worse than the president has said.”
After MSNBC host Joy Reid asked Pelosi whether those types of comments made Democratic oversight more difficult, Pelosi eventually pivoted back to Trump.