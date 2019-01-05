Pelosi Excuses Profane Call for Impeachment: ‘Nothing Worse Than the President Has Said’

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) distanced herself from controversial comments made by newly-elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), she also appeared to excuse them by comparing Tlaib’s words to the president’s.

During a town hall on MSNBC, Pelosi defended Tlaib’s words — which described President Donald Trump as a “motherf**ker” — as “freedom of speech.”

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019