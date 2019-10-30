WATCH: Obama shoots down ‘woke’ political purists, derides cancel culture on social media and college campuses

Former President Barack Obama derided “woke” political purists and Twitter activists in a speech Tuesday at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re politically woke, and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly,” Obama told the audience.

“The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws,” he added.

“People who you are fighting may love their kids, and you know, share certain things with you,” Obama concluded. – READ MORE