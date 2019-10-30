Double Agent? Dem’s Latest Impeachment Witness ‘Advised Ukrainian Government’

The latest in a growing line of witnesses in the Democrats’ impeachment probe has revealed himself: The New York Times reported last night that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Iraq War veteran and top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, is planning to tell House impeachment investigators that he heard President Trump offer an explicit quid pro quo to the Ukrainian president.

It’s amazing that the Dems are calling more witnesses to testify to this fact – and, of course, leaking every “top secret” development to the New York Times – since the White House has already released a transcript of the July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. We can all determine for ourselves whether we thought Trump crossed the line, or not.We don’t need Witnesses to relay their opinion.

Vindman reportedly moved to the US as a child from Ukraine, and as a result speaks Russian, Ukrainian and English fluently. Arriving as a refugee, he eventually served in the military, rising through the ranks, then achieving a Master’s Degree from Harvard in Russian, Eastern Europe and Central Asian Studies. He has an identical twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, who is also a Lieutenant Colonol.

But lower down in the story, NYT investigative reporter Danny Hakim includes an interesting, unexplained, detail.

"While Colonel Vindman's concerns were shared by a number of other officials, some of whom have already testified, he was in a unique position. Because he emigrated from Ukraine along with his family when he was a child and is fluent in Ukrainian and Russian, Ukrainian officials sought advice from him about how to deal with Mr. Giuliani, though they typically communicated in English."