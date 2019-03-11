WATCH: NY Dem Assemblyman Puts Out Video Of Holocaust Survivors SLAMMING Dems Over Ilhan Omar Response

A Democratic New York Assemblyman, Dov Hikind (D-Brooklyn), has released a powerful video showing a room full of Holocaust survivors responding to the Congressional Democrats who passed on an opportunity to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitic remarks, and who watered down a resolution opposing anti-Semitism with “inclusive” language.

I was deeply moved by the messages from this room of Holocaust survivors’ for @SenSchumer and @SpeakerPelosi that ALL Americans need to hear:



Hold onto @IlhanMN and her antisemitism, lose us!

The Holocaust survivors specifically call out Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who often campaigns on the importance of preserving Jewish heritage and opposing anti-Semitism, but who failed, in every way, to represent Jewish interests as Congress descended into chaos.

The powerful video features several Holocaust survivors taking Democrats to task for forgetting the lessons of the Holocaust, for focusing more on impeaching Trump than the needs of their own constituents, and for failing to stand up to hate when it truly mattered.