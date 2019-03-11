WATCH: Here Are Jeanine Pirro’s Comments About Ilhan Omar That Fox News ‘Strongly’ Condemns

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s comments on her show Sunday about Muslim Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar have prompted rebukes from both the Left and Right, as well as her own network.

Fox host Jeanine Pirro says that Ilhan Omar's hijab may mean that she's against the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/yxGRVoYkQm — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 10, 2019

Omar was (indirectly) reprimanded last week by her own party for repeatedly working in anti-Semitic “dual loyalty” references about pro-Israel politicians. On “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Sunday, Pirro dedicated an “Opinion” segment to addressing Omar’s history of anti-Semitic rhetoric. Stressing that anti-Israel sentiments are not a part of the Democratic Party’s platform, Pirro suggested that a deeper loyalty than party loyalty might be at work in Omar. Omar’s decision to wear a hijab, said Pirro, might indicate her “adherence to Sharia Law,” which is “antithetical to the United States Constitution.”

“This is not who your party is,” Pirro said in the opinion segment (video below). “Your party is not anti-Israel. She is! Think about this. She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from? Think about it: Omar wears a hijab, which, according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia Law — which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” – MORE