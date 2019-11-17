WATCH: Nikki Haley slams media’s bias after CNN’s Wolf Blitzer tries cutting her off in an interview

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley blasted the media’s bias in its coverage of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry during an interview live on CNN on Friday.

In an exchange with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, the Situation Room host pressed Haley to respond to the allegation that President Trump unduly pressured the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden. Haley was having none of it.

“Show me the proof,” she said, adding “because I don’t see anywhere where the president heavy-handed the president of Ukraine and said ‘you have to do this or else.'” – READ MORE

