Jordan continues calls for Ukraine whistleblower to testify: Schiff ‘wasn’t square with us’

The whistleblower at the center of the Trump impeachment inquiry should testify before Congress and reveal any political biases, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

Jordan, who was recently moved to the House Intelligence Committee, singled out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and accused him of flip-flopping on having the whistleblower testify before the House.

“Adam Schiff wasn’t square with us when he said he hadn’t talked with the whistleblower,” he said. “The whistleblower had met with Schiff’s staff. So the thing I keep coming back to is — 435 members of Congress, only one knows who the whistleblower is and only one member of Congress has had their staff meet with the whistleblower.”

" now had three positions. First, he said the whistleblower should testify, then he said the whistleblower shouldn't testify — now he's saying, 'I don't even know how the whistleblower is, even though my staff met with them,"' Jordan added. "He's been all over the place on this whistleblower. We all want the whistleblower to hold up their right hand and testify so we can see what kind of motivations and bias they have."