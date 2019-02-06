WATCH: Nick Sandmann’s Lawyers Release Video of ‘The Truth’ About ‘March for Life’

Covington Catholic High School Student Nick Sandmann’s Legal Team Released A 15-minute Video On Friday Exposing “the Truth” About What Happened To Him At January’s March For Life.

Sandmann’s lead attorney, nationally-recognized First Amendment expert L. Lin Wood, said in a tweet Saturday that the release of the full video was meant to show “the full truth” of what happened to his client at the March for Life, combating many of the “agenda-driven” accusations and threats resulting from the piecemeal 30-second clips circulating the Internet:

Some say a 15-minute video is too long to go viral. Will we allow incomplete 30-second video clips to be basis for agenda-driven false accusations & threats against a 16-year old student? Please share the full truth about what was done to Nick Sandmann. https://t.co/QGglyZwiIa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019