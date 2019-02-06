Mexican Government Busing 1700 Caravan Migrants to Unsecured Texas Border Area

Coahuila Officials Deployed 49 Private Buses And Dozens Of Police Vehicles To Help Transport And Safeguard More Than 1,700 Migrants To An Unsecured Part Of The Texas Border. The Caravan Recently Departed From Honduras.

Over the weekend, hundreds of migrants began arriving in southern Coahuila as state officials began setting up temporary shelters and providing food. Governor Miguel Riquelme oversaw operations at one of the camps. The official count from Sunday stood at 1,674 migrants.

El @GobDeCoahuila brinda la atención de salud, alimento y dormitorios a la #CaravanaMigrante que ha llegado a la #RegiónSureste del estado, y que en las próximas 24 horas continuará su recorrido rumbo a la ciudad de #PiedrasNegras. pic.twitter.com/fB3t9OJxpe — Gobierno de Coahuila (@GobDeCoahuila) February 3, 2019

In Nuevo Leon, a border state just east of Coahuila, officials outfitted shelters for 1,400 as smaller groups of caravan migrants began to arrive on their journey to the Texas border.

Riquelme ordered that state police forces travel with the caravan to the cities of Piedras Negras and Acuna to ensure their safety. Piedras Negras is immediately south of Eagle Pass, Texas, while Ciudad Acuna is immediately south of Del Rio, Texas. As Breitbart News reported, both cities lack any form of physical barrier other than the ports of entry.