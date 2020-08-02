WATCH: New Jersey gym owners, who were arrested for defying shutdown, kick down gov’t-installed barriers to reopen

The owners of embattled Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, were arrested on Monday for reopening their gym in defiance of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s lockdown order. The arrests came after a judge ruled New Jersey could forcibly shut down the gym.

However, Murphy couldn’t keep the gym owners down for long.

Just happened: Owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, closed by the state in dispute over pandemic regulations, kick in the front door to re-open pic.twitter.com/Lqx2H4gCFB — jim walsh (@jimwalsh_cp) August 1, 2020

On Saturday, just days after being released from jail, owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti kicked down government-installed barriers to reopen the gym.

“Gov. Murphy has weaponized the police force against us over and over,” Smith said, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “I think he looks foolish, the way he’s treating us — he’s pulling out all the stops. You have to ask, how far will one man go to destroy a small business?” – READ MORE

