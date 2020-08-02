Powerful picture exposes the double standard politicians allow for themselves on social distancing

Americans nationwide continue to be impacted by coronavirus-related restrictions implemented by their state leaders. Although most lockdowns have lifted, leaders continue to restrict gatherings to few people, require social distancing of at least six feet between people, and mandate the wearing of face coverings.

The restrictions have forced millions of Americans to miss out on important family-related events, like weddings and funerals.

I get it. My dad wasn’t important. So it’s ok to limit his funeral to 10 people tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9MCAlNrRK4 — brink (@brinkofill) July 30, 2020

But, for some reason, the same restrictions that apply to the general public were not followed during the funeral for American hero John Lewis, which took place at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

A powerful picture revealed the double standard on social distancing that apparently applies to politicians and other American leaders. – READ MORE

