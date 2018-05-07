WATCH: Neil Cavuto viewers blast him with brutal comments after his scathing rebuke of ‘liar’ Trump

Fox News host Neil Cavuto stunned his viewers last week when he blasted President Donald Trump for being dishonest and repeatedly making statements that are not consistent with facts.

“So let me be clear, Mr. president, how can you drain the swamp if you’re the one who keeps muddying the waters?” Cavuto said. “I guess you’re too busy draining the swamp to ever stop and smell the stink you’re creating. That’s your doing. That’s your stink. Mr. president that’s your swamp.”

The fiery monologue came as quite the surprise, especially to Cauvto’s viewers, many of which wrote into his show the next day to give him a vitriolic dose of his own medicine. – READ MORE

