Politics TV
‘CNN Has Invested A Lot In This Story’ — Kellyanne Calls Out CNN For Breathless Coverage Of Stormy Case (VIDEO)
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway called out CNN for their wall-to-wall coverage of Stormy Daniels, insisting that the network has “invested a lot” in the story.
CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Conway during a Sunday morning “State of the Union” interview when the president found out that his lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made a payment to Daniels. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
'CNN Has Invested A Lot In This Story' -- Kellyanne Calls Out CNN For Breathless Coverage Of Stormy Case
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway called out CNN for their wall-to-wall coverage of Stormy Daniels, insisting that the network has "invested a lot" in the story. WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper asked Conway dur
The Daily Caller