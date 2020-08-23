WATCH: NBA Player Appears To Call Player ‘B**** A** White Boy.’ Black ESPN Host Unloads On Him.

Share:

A black NBA player appeared to make a racial remark to a white NBA player after a heated confrontation during a game on Friday night while the players were wearing jerseys that had special social justice phrases printed on the back.

“LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and Dallas Mavericks Slovenian star Luka Doncic got into a scuffle last night that ended with Harrell calling Doncic a ‘b***h a*s white boy,’” Outkick columnist Gary Sheffield Jr. wrote. “The solution here is simple, even if many won’t like it: the NBA has to suspend Montrezl Harrell and send a message that race-based derogatory comments like his on the basketball court won’t be tolerated. The NBA has already set this precedent with gay slurs on the court, why not with racial-based insults as well?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.