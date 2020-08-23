Tennessee ramps up punishments for protesters, including loss of voting rights

Tennessee‘s Republican governor quietly signed a bill earlier this week creating harsher punishments for protesters, including increased jail time and loss of voting rights.

Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday revising criminal laws related to peaceful protesting, after months of demonstrations in front of the state Capitol building in Nashville.

The bill, put forward by the state Senate, makes “camping” on state property a criminal offense. Violators would face Class E felony charges, a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days in jail and restitution for any property damage.

Offenders could face up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $3,000 for a Class E felony, the least serious felony in the state. Illegal camping on state property was previously a misdemeanor.

Tennesseans found guilty of a felony charge, no matter the classification, lose the right to vote. Class E felons are able to petition to have charges expunged after five years.

The state defines unauthorized camping as setting up a temporary structure, i.e. a tent, tarp or piece of furniture between 10 p.m.-7 a.m. in a non-designated camping area. People found sleeping, storing personal items, cooking, lighting a fire, and “digging or earth breaking” are in violation of the new law.

The bill also classifies aggravated rioting as a Class C felony, requiring a mandatory minimum of 90 days in jail, but offenders could face up to 15 years, and fines up to $10,000. – READ MORE

