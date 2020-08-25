WATCH: Nasty Nancy Pelosi calls Republicans ‘domestic enemies’ and ‘enemies of the state’ and stuns MSNBC host

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) castigated President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress as “enemies of the state” and “domestic enemies” in a rant on Monday.

Pelosi was speaking to MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin about Russian election interference when she made the divisive comments.

“The Russians were there and they are there now 24-7, trying to interfere in our election. But they’re not the only ones. We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic, and sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

