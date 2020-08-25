McCloskeys, St. Louis gun-wielding couple, warn: ‘Your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America’

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who garnered national media attention when they aimed guns at Black Lives Matters protesters in June outside their home, warned during their Monday night speech at the first night of the Republican National Convention that Americans would not be safe in a nation run by the “radical Democrats.”

“The radicals are not content just marching in the streets,” Mark McCloskey said. “They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge.”

The McCloskeys, both personal injury attorneys, were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon after they waved guns at demonstrators near their St. Louis home in June.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the Associated Press that their actions risked creating a violent situation during an otherwise nonviolent protest last month. Several Republican leaders, including President Trump, have urged Attorney General William Barr to pursue a civil rights investigation of Gardner.

The couple defended themselves again on Monday night, saying they were faced with an “out-of-control mob” — none of whom were charged with a crime — and were merely defending their home on a private street in an upscale neighborhood.

“They’ve actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home,” Mark McCloskey said.

They warned that their situation is not unique, saying that it could “easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country.” – READ MORE

