WATCH: MSNBC’s Matthews Compares Trump’s Family To Child Rapists, Murderers, Drug Users

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews compared President Donald Trump’s children to known child rapists, murderers, drug users, thieves, and anti-Semites on Tuesday while interviewing the author of the newly released and already debunked book on the Trump White House.

While interviewing Michael Wolff about his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Matthews compared Trump’s children to Uday and Qusay Hussein.

“Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon had an enormous amount of — they were polarized, let’s say, in the early months of the administration, and they actually came together,” Wolff said. “I think that they became quite good friends because they understood … this was an entirely anomalous situation that they had found themselves in, and it was coming apart.” – READ MORE

MSNBC Host Chris Matthews runs an at times openly derisive and brazenly sexist news operation that has led at least some staffers to describe themselves as victims of “battered wives syndrome,” according to three of his show’s guests and two former producers who spoke exclusively to The Daily Caller.

Two former NBC producers independently alleged Matthews would rate the looks of his female guests on a scale and said Matthews was so abusive that staff joked about being battered women. The interviews in total paint Matthews as a tyrant liable to fly off the handle at the slightest mistake, who was eager to objectify women and made inappropriate sexual comments appear to be a matter of course for someone in his position.

Both former NBC producers requested anonymity out of concern for their future careers. One is actively seeking a job in media and the other still works closely with MSNBC. One expressed fears about being labeled a “troublemaker” and cited the string of former Fox News women who have all but disappeared from television.

“Sadly, I know other women who won’t even be an anonymous source regarding Chris [Matthews] because they’re that concerned about the door closing on career opportunities in media,” the producer concluded. – READ MORE

