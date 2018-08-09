    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    WATCH: MSNBC Quotes Sources on Mueller Probe But Gets FLAT BUSTED Spreading FAKE NEWS (Video)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Big fear “scoop” for MSNBC who’s talking head Ari Melber professed Thursday that the NRA is in big trouble because the network’s “sources” claim the Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the NRA’s tax returns.

    According to MSNBC’s sources. So the NRA is in big trouble, Melber reported. Big big trouble.

    One question though for Melber & MSNBC though:

    How could “your sources” report Mueller has subpoenaed the NRA’s tax returns, especially when the general public can download them off the internet?

    They are public information. Mueller would do the same. No subpoena needed. Here is the link:

    Maybe try Google next time MSNBC, instead of your “sources.”

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: