WATCH: MSNBC Quotes Sources on Mueller Probe But Gets FLAT BUSTED Spreading FAKE NEWS (Video)

Big fear “scoop” for MSNBC who’s talking head Ari Melber professed Thursday that the NRA is in big trouble because the network’s “sources” claim the Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the NRA’s tax returns.

According to MSNBC’s sources. So the NRA is in big trouble, Melber reported. Big big trouble.

One question though for Melber & MSNBC though:

How could “your sources” report Mueller has subpoenaed the NRA’s tax returns, especially when the general public can download them off the internet?

They are public information. Mueller would do the same. No subpoena needed. Here is the link:

Maybe try Google next time MSNBC, instead of your “sources.”

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1