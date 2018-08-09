Porn-Star Stormy’s Dopey Lawyer Prepping to Run for President Against Donald Trump in 2020

Michael Avenatti has arrived in Iowa.

After three canceled flights and a 700-mile road trip, the lawyer known for representing adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, in her case against Republican President Donald Trump, is ready to put his stake in the ground in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

“I’m exploring a run for the presidency of the United States, and I wanted to come to Iowa and listen to people and learn about some issues that are facing the citizens of Iowa and do my homework,” Avenatti told the Des Moines Register in an interview Thursday.

Avenatti, who rose to prominence as a key figure in what is called the Democratic resistance, is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Wing Ding fundraiser Friday night in Clear Lake.

That event, a celebrated platform for presidential hopefuls and rising stars alike, hosted Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in 2015. Then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama headlined the event during his first run for president in 2007.

Avenatti has faced some criticism that his interest in a potential presidential run stems mostly from an effort to raise his own personal profile. He denied those claims Thursday.

“I would never think to come to Iowa in order to use the state or the people of the state to raise my profile,” he said. “And obviously if I do this, then I intend to work hard and I know that ultimately the trust of the citizens of Iowa is going to have to be earned.” READ MORE:

