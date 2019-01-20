WATCH: MSNBC Guest Calls Vice President Mike Pence ‘The Jesus Whisperer’

On Saturday, President Trump delivered a speech in which he offered a compromise regarding border security.

Shortly after the speech, MSNBC’s Al Sharpton hosted a panel discussion featuring legal analyst Katie Phang, former Trump administration official Omarosa Manigault, and Co-Founder and Managing Editor of The Beat, Tiffany Cross.

During the panel, Sharpton and Cross had the following exchange:

SHARPTON: Is anything in your research in any way, shape, or form confirms the stuff that portrayed in terms of the people that are seeking to come to this country?

CROSS: Rev, let me first say that this deal was put together by Secretary of all the things Jared Kushner, and by the Jesus whisperer, Vice President Mike Pence. This is not a deal any Democrat was consulted on or had the opportunity to touch. This president has tried to connect the drug war with the immigration crisis and he failed.– READ MORE