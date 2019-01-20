Trump accuses Pelosi of being ‘controlled by the radical left,’ hours before White House statement on shutdown

President Trump on Saturday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being controlled by the far-left, hours before he is due to make an “important” White House announcement on the partial government shutdown and border security.

“She’s being controlled by the radical left, which is a problem, and you know she’s under total control of the radical left. I think that’s a very bad thing for her and I think it’s a very bad thing for the Democrats,” he said.

The new Democratic majority in the House includes some new members, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, who have called for a more left-wing stance on issues such as immigration from Democratic leadership. Last year also saw an increase in the number of Democrats — including potential 2020 presidential candidates — calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished. Republicans, including Trump, have said that Pelosi and other Democrats used to support a barrier on the border.

Trump made the remarks on his way to Dover Air Force base, where he was going to meet with the families of soldiers killed in Syria — something he said “might be the toughest thing I have to do as President.” – READ MORE