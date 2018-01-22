WATCH: MLK’s Nephew Absolutely Tears Apart Trump-Hating CNN Anchor

CNN anchor Don Lemon found himself in a pickle Monday night during an interview with Martin Luther King Jr.’s nephew Isaac Newton Farris Jr. while discussing President Donald Trump’s so-called “racism.”

Farris appeared on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” to discuss the president’s alleged remarks that some countries are “sh**hole countries” during a closed door meeting on immigration.

Trump-hating Lemon did his best to get Farris to admit the president was racist, but Farris was having none of it.

Farris tried to explain to Lemon that a person could say something that sounded racist, but not actually be a racist. – READ MORE

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta has become known in press briefings for his head-to-head battles with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but on Friday, someone else took the podium to butt heads with him.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney addressed the press on Friday morning over the possible government shutdown.

Acosta asked him, “How can it be the Schumer shutdown when Republicans control the White House, the House and the Senate?” – READ MORE

When I tried to follow up on this in the Oval Office, Trump told me to get "out." We then went to the Roosevelt Room where WH aides obstructed us from asking questions. https://t.co/vuEIv1jvso — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

Ah, now we know who Trump was telling to "get out." https://t.co/MYARnbLBA1 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) January 16, 2018

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing. The majority of the questions were about the new tax bill and Walmart’s recent announcement it will raise its minimum wage and hand out bonuses.

But there was one moment that stood out.

CNN’s Jim Acosta went back to President Donald Trump and the criticism of his tweets. Acosta explained that many people have connected the dots between Trump watching “Fox & Friends” and the timing of his tweets around the topics it discusses.

“There are folks out there that said there is a cause and effect, that he watches something on ‘Fox & friends’ and then he tweets about it. Is that what happened this morning; does that go on?” he asked. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a briefing, and most of the questions were directed toward an event that happened just prior.

President Donald Trump invited the press into a bipartisan meeting at the White House between nearly two dozen members of Congress to discuss a solution to immigration.

The meeting was made public to the press for nearly 45 minutes, which is something we’ve never seen before. They discussed the border wall being a requirement in order to make a deal on extending legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

CNN’s Jim Acosta then asked about this deal in the press briefing. He asked if the “wall has to be part of a deal in order for these Dreamers to have protection,” and Sanders confirmed that border security “has to be part of the process.” – READ MORE