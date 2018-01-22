Ex-Harvard Prof. Rips Apart Trump-Hating MSNBC Host on Live TV, Leaves Her Furious (VIDEO)

A liberal MSNBC host got so worked up during a live interview discussing President Donald Trump that the guest literally had to ask her to “chill.”

The interview occurred Friday and host Stephanie Ruhle was clearly triggered when former Harvard professor and historian Niall Ferguson kindly asked her to take a deep breathe during her anti-Trump tirade.

As noted by The Daily Caller, Ruhle asked Ferguson if Americans should be concerned that Trump is, in her opinion, lowering the standard of decency for the presidency.

“We’re talking about common decency and disgraceful, repugnant behavior in the highest office in the land,” Ruhle said. “Should we not be concerned about the impact on our culture and our future and the hate rising in this country?” – READ MORE

President Trump blamed Democratic lawmakers for a government shutdown Saturday, accusing them of “holding our Military hostage” over their demand that a short-term spending bill include protection for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

“Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration,” he tweeted. “Can’t let that happen!”

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Earlier in the day, he blasted Democrats for playing ‘Shutdown politics’ instead of working to make a deal with their counterparts across the aisle.- READ MORE

White House officials insisted there will be no negotiations on including DACA amnesty into the government funding resolution despite Senate Democrats’ shutdown of the government on Saturday.

“We will not negotiate over the status of people here unlawfully while Democrats shut down the government of the millions who are here lawfully,” a White House aide told Breitbart News on Saturday.

White House director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short and White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney confirmed the sentiment in a briefing with reporters at the White House.

Short said that while they were open to further discussions on a DACA deal, they did not want a deal attached to the continuing resolution to fund the government.

“[W]e’re not going to be held hostage and let our troops be held hostage over this,” he said. “When they reopen the government, we will continue the discussions.”

Short said that Trump’s success in his first year as president was partially what prompted Democrats to shut down the government, accusing them of trying to impress leftist activists. – READ MORE