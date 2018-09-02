WATCH: Minnesota House Candidate Uses ‘N-Word’ In Campaign Ad

A Minnesota House candidate running as an independent released a campaign ad this week featuring a racial slur with the hope of getting the state to focus on “the real issues at hand.”

Kyle Greene, an organic farmer who is running for Minnesota’s District 18A, posted the video on Facebook, which has now been viewed over 100,000 times.

“I want to be your state representative, I want to be your public servant and I want to be your n*****,” Greene says in the video. – READ MORE

The White House has pushed back against Manigault-Newman’s claims, and a respected political expert who appears in the book is also calling the fired employee out for playing fast and loose with the truth.

“I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149,” tweeted Frank Luntz, a well-known pollster and political analyst who has previously been critical of Trump.

“She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word,” Luntz wrote. “Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify.

“Very shoddy work.”

In a separate tweet, Luntz criticized the publication of the book overall. “It seems like certain book publishers these days care more about getting a release out than getting the facts down,” he wrote, perhaps thinking of the anti-Trump screed “Fire and Fury.” – READ MORE