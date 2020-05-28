WATCH: Minneapolis Cop at Center of George Floyd’s Street Murder Has Gone Missing; Neighbors Say They Didn’t Even Know He Was a Cop

The Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on the neck of an unarmed black man heard saying “I can’t breathe” multiple times before he died — has packed up and left his home. He remains free to travel pending arrest but neighbors said they didn’t even know Derek Chauvin was a cop.

“We thought he was a realtor,” the neighbors of the embattled and fired Minneapolis Police veteran said.

So, where in Derek Chauvin?

Something spooky going on: The next door neighbors of Derek Chavin are on video saying they had NO IDEA he was a cop. pic.twitter.com/hFbDjxK8JT — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) May 28, 2020

The officer, Derek Chauvin, and three fellow officers were fired Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department, one day after the incident involving George Floyd, whose cries of physical pain were recorded on a cellphone video and whose death led to a wave of violent protests Wednesday night in Minnesota’s largest city. Minneapolis police identified the other officers as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

Local and federal authorities spoke at a joint press conference on Thursday, which was delayed for two hours after reports of charges possibly being announced, but no such announcement came. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, along with Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman, offered no significant updates other that to promise a swift and thorough investigation of the officers.

To be the subject of a dozen complaints over a two-decade career would appear “a little bit higher than normal,” said Mylan Masson, a retired Minneapolis Park police officer and longtime police training expert for the state of Minnesota at Hennepin Technical College. READ MORE:

