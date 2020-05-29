WARNING GRAPHIC: NEW Video Shows THREE Minneapolis Cops On Top Of Handcuffed George Floyd Moments Before His Death

New alarming video captured before George Floyd’s street murder shows Floyd with not one police officer — but three members of the Minneapolis Police Department — on top of the pleading and distressed man lying handcuffed on the ground.

The film captured from the opposite side of the street also shows the opposite side of the patrol car which was previously obstructed in the original video that went viral. That video has since sparked civil unrest throughout the city and is now spreading nationwide. With the new video, not only can we see officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck but also officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng in the video, as identified by police officials. Three officers are shown on top of a handcuffed Floyd. (Watch Below)

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd said in the original video. “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can’t breathe.”

“Please, please let me stand,” Floyd said in the new video. Floyd died Monday night. This story is developing.

